Two bridge detours begin in Mercer County

The beginning of April means the beginning of construction season on local roads and highways.

After years of planning work begins today on the West Middlesex viaduct that divides the small town.

The 10-span steel girder bridge was built in 1939 and was classified as structurally deficient by PennDot.

The detour will cause a lot of headaches for the over 5000 vehicles that used to travel this bridge everyday.

Joe Walsh owns O'Neill coffee located right under the bridge.

"One main artery into our town is being cut off so it is going to hurt for a little bit. Hopefully people can still make their way around to get here and do that. The bridge needs to be done so it's going to be done," said Walsh.

Pam Gianoglio travels through the area a lot. She said, "I come to O'Neills all the time. I can come the other way. It is not going to be convenient for anyone and it's a long time. It's going to go one for a long time."

The bridge is expected to be closed until the end of November.

Also on Route 318, another bridge is being replaced over the West Branch of Nashannock Creek in Lackawannock Township.

Work will involve the replacement of a steel pipe arch bridge with a concrete box culvert.

This bridge replacement is expected to be finished by May 11th, just in time for PennDot to repave much of Route 318 in this area.