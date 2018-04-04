Congressman Ryan says EPA decision puts GM Lordstown at risk

Congressman Tim Ryan says a decision by the Trump administration could put the future of the General Motors plant in Lordstown at risk.

On Monday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Scott Pruitt announced what Ryan believes are a set back for auto manufacturing jobs and public health.

Ryan is questioning the EPA's final determination for greenhouse gas emission standards for the model years 2022-2025 light-duty vehicles.

The Associated Press reports that the EPA is easing the standards put in place by the Obama administration which the White House says were too high.

According to a press release from Ryan's office, Secretary Pruitt has questioned climate scientists, eliminated the Clean Power Plan, and is now working to roll back fuel economy standards that are reducing carbon pollution.

Congressman Ryan says the Administration is setting Ohio back and putting GM Lordstown at risk. "The current vehicle standards save consumers money, create thousands of manufacturing jobs, and reduce our dependence on foreign oil that is wrecking our public health and environment."

" A recent report shows that $76 billion in new and promised investment in our auto plants since 2008, including over $10 billion in new and promised investment in Ohio." Congressman Ryan said. "By encouraging automakers to invest more in large trucks and SUVs, President Trump is putting the Mahoning Valley's economy at risk. Trump is putting ideology ahead of jobs and Ohio jobs."