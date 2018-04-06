Austintown PD: Three charged in prostitution investigation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown PD: Three charged in prostitution investigation

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Three people have been charged following a prostitution investigation in Austintown Thursday night. 

According to the police report, the investigation began with an advertisement found on a site for escort services. 

Officers say they were texting the individual on the advertisement, who identified as Sierra. The police report states Sierra sent a photo and agreed to meet in a parking lot off South Raccoon Road.

Sierra said she would be waiting with her aunt and uncle in a blue Honda.

Police say they saw "Sierra" exit the matched vehicle. The female matched the photo that was sent. 

The police report states Sierra walked toward the building to meet the undercover officer. He walked her inside where she was arrested for soliciting sex. 

According to the police report, Sierra was identified as 38-year-old Susanne Dotson of Canton. During Dotson's arrest, police questioned the individuals in the vehicle.

Police approached a vehicle that they say had a rear window that was shattered. Police say the occupants seemed nervous, so they asked if anything illegal was in the vehicle. 

The rear passenger, 41-year-old Edwin Kneuss told police he had needles in his front waistband. A second passenger, 60-year-old Mary Anthony from Canton, told police she had needles in her front coat pocket.

A 56-year-old Canton man was also in the vehicle. Police say after he was questioned, he was let go. 

According to the police report, a search of Kneuss revealed two used hypodermic syringes, a pill container, two bags of heroin, one bag of crack cocaine, two bags of methamphetamine, a crack pipe, a razor and a digital scale. 

Kneuss told police he does use some of the drugs but he also shares them with his friends in exchange for money. 

Police say Anthony admitted to having more drugs in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, police found new and used syringes, burnt spoons containing heroin residue, razor blades and a tourniquet.

The police report states Kneuss admitted to police that he had previously set up "dates" for Dotson and that the cell phones used in the investigation belonged to him.

Kneuss has been charged with falsification, possession of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments. 

Dotson has been charged with soliciting sex, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and possession of criminal tools.

Anthony has been charged with drug instruments and drug paraphernalia.

