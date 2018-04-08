Kucinich: "I will put road blocks in place for oil companies"

A Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor came out swinging on Sunday, with some very strong words against the status quo, when it comes to deep well injection.

Dennis Kucinich told residents in Brookfield he will use law enforcement to stop shipments of "fracking wastewater" from entering Ohio.

Kucinich said if he is elected governor, he will stop the state Department of Natural Resources from issuing permits for deep well injection.

"I will have the state patrol at the borders stopping the waste coming in from Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Why should Ohio be a dumping ground for toxic waste putting it into the ground, endangering the water, and endangering the health of the community?" said Kucinich.

Kucinich told people of Brookfield that their township and other communities across Ohio should not be turned into toxic waste dumps.

The governor candidate says injection wells cause earthquakes, they can ruin water supplies and create major health hazards for communities.