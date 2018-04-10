Great Groceries: Beef Macaroni and Cheese - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Beef Macaroni and Cheese

Beef Macaroni and Cheese

1 lb. lean ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
3 Tbsp. ketchup
1 Tbsp. mustard
3 cups beef broth
8 oz. elbow macaroni noodles
1/2 cup whole milk
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese


Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat. Add beef, break down and cook until meat is browned. Add onion, cook for one more minute then add garlic powder, onion powder, salt, paprika, ketchup and mustard. Mix well until combined.

Pour broth over meat and bring to a simmer. Add pasta and cook for 20 minutes, until most of the liquid is absorbed. Stir in milk and cheese until combined.

