Hundreds gather in Mercer to support the second amendment - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hundreds gather in Mercer to support the second amendment

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
MERCER, Pa. -

About 200 people showed up in support for the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms in Mercer County on Sunday afternoon. 

The participants gathered in a parking lot then marched around the Mercer Courthouse.

The participants in Sunday's march say millions of people in the United States own a gun and the majority of gun-owners are law-abiding people.

The gun owners carried their guns visibly on them during the march, which officials say is legal in both Pennsylvania and Ohio.  

The participants say if you take away the freedom to own guns, then freedom of speech and religion will be taken away next.

"I feel that people are trying to just point the finger at the gun, take them away from law abiding citizens, and not give them a chance to keep their rights," says Tom Surano, March Organizer. 

Statistics show about 4 out of 10 people in the United States own at least one gun. 

"I've had my gun permit for many many years. I use it for personal safety and I also hunt. I do a lot of things recreational wise," says participant, Tracy Hazelet.

"Just let everyone around here know there are good people with fire arms," says March Organizer, Ryan Hoffman.

The three men who organized the rally say they hope others around the country hold their own pro 2nd Amendment rallies. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:29:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 08:26:12 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms