Hundreds gather in Mercer to support the second amendment

About 200 people showed up in support for the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms in Mercer County on Sunday afternoon.

The participants gathered in a parking lot then marched around the Mercer Courthouse.

The participants in Sunday's march say millions of people in the United States own a gun and the majority of gun-owners are law-abiding people.

The gun owners carried their guns visibly on them during the march, which officials say is legal in both Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The participants say if you take away the freedom to own guns, then freedom of speech and religion will be taken away next.

"I feel that people are trying to just point the finger at the gun, take them away from law abiding citizens, and not give them a chance to keep their rights," says Tom Surano, March Organizer.

Statistics show about 4 out of 10 people in the United States own at least one gun.

"I've had my gun permit for many many years. I use it for personal safety and I also hunt. I do a lot of things recreational wise," says participant, Tracy Hazelet.

"Just let everyone around here know there are good people with fire arms," says March Organizer, Ryan Hoffman.

The three men who organized the rally say they hope others around the country hold their own pro 2nd Amendment rallies.