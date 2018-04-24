Canfield psychiatrist first Valley provider awarded medical marijuana license

Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...

The European Union is calling for an end to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to slap tariffs on EU steel exports as a new deadline looms for the duties to enter force.

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Theresa May after meeting at a hotel on the sidelines of an EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, Bulgaria,...

Food processors, soft drink manufacturers and candy makers are squaring off against the U.S. sugar industry in a familiar battle over a program that props up sugar prices.

US is running out of time on a NAFTA rewrite even while confronting China over trade rift.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ...

US is running out of time on NAFTA while confronting China

One Valley psychiatrist made the first list of doctors awarded licenses to recommend medical marijuana to patients in the state.

Dr. Rajendra Koirala, who currently practices at Northeast Behavioral Health in Canfield, was the only Valley doctor on a list of physicians who received their licenses in order to potentially prescribe medical marijuana to patients.

Dr. Koirala, a licensed psychiatrist, received his medical license through the Ohio State Medical Board in 2008, after completing an internship in psychiatry at Drexel University.

Since then, Dr. Koirala has become affiliated with several locations throughout the Valley.

Beginning in September, when Ohio's medical marijuana program is slated to begin, Dr. Koirala will be able to potentially prescribe pot to patients out of his Starr's Centre Drive location.

An office manager at Northeast Behavioral Health told 21 News that they are already planning on Dr. Koirala being in the office and additional day every week. The manager said they plan to take the whole process one step at a time since everything is so brand new.

A separate, but related LLC which sits next door to the psychiatry office, named Heaven and Herbs will be used to fill prescriptions for patients.

Mercy Health responded to queries saying Dr. Koirala is not employed through their system, but is listed as one of their network providers.

When asked for a statement on Dr. Koirala's new licensure Mercy Health responded to 21 News saying:

"We understand that Ohio-based physicians who wish to prescribe marijuana must undergo a two-hour training program offered by the State of Ohio and only allows physicians to recommend the substance, not prescribe. Marijuana remains illegal under Federal law and the Federal government has indicated it will enforce federal laws against the drug in states that have decriminalized its production and sale, including for medical purposes. Given that, Mercy Health is not at this time asking its physicians to undergo the two-hour training program."

Lists of additional prescribers licensed to recommend medical marijuana are expected to be released on a monthly basis as applications get approved, according to the State Medical Board.

In order to be licensed to provide medical marijuana referrals, physicians must hold an active, unrestricted MD or DO license from the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Additionally, physicians who apply will need to complete at least two hours of continuing medical education that will assist in diagnosing qualifying conditions, treating those conditions with medical marijuana and possible drug interactions.

Doctors will then need to renew their licenses when their license to practice as a physician or osteopathic physician is renewed or restored. For renewal, they must also complete two-hours of continuing education classes in medical marijuana annually.

Those who to apply to become certified recommenders for medical marijuana cannot have any part in the ownership or an investment interest with medical marijuana companies, dispensaries, or cultivators.

Certified physicians may recommend medical marijuana only for the treatment of a qualifying medical condition.

Under Ohio law, all of the following are qualifying medical conditions:

AIDS

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Alzheimer's disease

cancer

chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Crohn's disease

epilepsy or another seizure disorder

fibromyalgia

glaucoma

hepatitis C

inflammatory bowel disease

multiple sclerosis

pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable

Parkinson's disease

positive status for HIV

post-traumatic stress disorder

sickle cell anemia

spinal cord disease or injury

Tourette's syndrome

traumatic brain injury

ulcerative colitis

The state of Ohio has also awarded one million dollars to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free helpline for patients, caregivers, and doctors using Ohio's new medical marijuana program.

