Lester Holt hits the road for special week-long series reporting on issues impacting hometowns across America

Starting May 7, “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt sets out on a nation-wide journey, cutting through the chaotic news cycle to report on stories impacting Americans’ hometowns such as job creation, reducing crime and opioid addiction. Holt will bring attention to local issues with national implications, and tell the stories of Americans who are transforming their communities and inspiring others.

The series builds on Holt’s January 2016 “Across America” tour, when he traveled the country speaking to Americans about the nation’s most pressing issues leading up to Inauguration Day.

Holt will anchor “NBC Nightly News” from cities tackling these issues head-on, kicking off Monday, May 7th from Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, May 8th from Denver, Colorado; Wednesday, May 9th from Chicago, Illinois; Thursday May 10th from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and finally Friday May 10th from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Since becoming the anchor of “NBC Nightly News” in June 2015, Holt has made on-the-ground reporting a signature of the broadcast, striving to go beyond headlines and report how news impacts the lives of people from coast to coast.

