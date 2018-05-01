Great Groceries: Poached Fish with Quinoa

Poached Fish with Quinoa

4 (6 oz.) frozen white fish fillets

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

3 cups chicken stock, divided

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/4 cup fresh basil, finely chopped

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 1/2 cups quinoa

Place tomatoes, Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper in a sauté pan over medium heat; cook for 5 minutes, or until tomatoes start to turn soft. Add 1/2 cup chicken stock, white wine, fish fillets and basil. Cover and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, until fish is fully cooked.

Meanwhile in a medium saucepan, add remaining chicken stock, lemon juice and quinoa. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover pan and cook until liquid is absorbed, about 12 to 15 minutes. Serve quinoa with fish.

