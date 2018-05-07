Mahoning Elections Board preparing for 'complicated' primary - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning Elections Board preparing for 'complicated' primary

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

For boards of elections all over the state, the final preparations are underway as the clock ticks down to Election Day. 

In Mahoning County, elections officials showed off their technology Monday morning, hoping to let voters and candidates know that the system is a go. 

Deputy Director Thomas McCabe says its a process that allows the board of elections to make sure everyone knows the machines are zeroed out and working properly for election day. 

Which is something they'll need to do on Tuesday, for what is expected to be what McCabe calls a "complicated" primary. 

McCabe told 21 News that there are more than 450 different ballot styles, including ones for each the Democratic and Republican races in each precinct. 

In addition, the early voting and absentee ballots so far have shown that there are several write-in candidates, not only for local races but also for state offices. 

Some races in Mahoning County are also proving to be a hotspot-bringing in hundreds of more voters. 

According to McCabe, so far the turnout of early and absentee voters in Boardman has meant more than 900 more voters than in 2014. 

The Mahoning County Board of Elections says a vote counting snafu, like the one in November, is unlikely. 

During that incident, a worker counting votes did not clear a machine, causing more than 3,000 votes to be counted twice, causing incorrect voting totals to be reported to local media. 

McCabe says that since that incident, the board has been working with the Ohio Secretary of State and have created a checklist to help prevent future problems. 

Also new for this primary, several polling locations across the county have been changed in order to bring voters out of the schools and increase security. 

For more information on the election, candidates, issues, and what to bring to the polls on Tuesday, visit wfmj.com. 

