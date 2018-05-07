Mary Taylor believes she will find support in Mahoning Valley

The GOP race for governor in Ohio pits Lt. Governor Mary Taylor against Attorney General Mike DeWine.

In the crucial final hours of the campaign, Mary Taylor could be anywhere in the state on election eve, so why is she stumping the Mahoning Valley?



"Traditionally, this region, being mostly a Democrat region, but what this region supports is somebody who's willing to stand up and fight for them and they saw that in President Trump and they should be assured they have that in Mary Taylor," the Lt. Governor said.



On the opioid crisis, DeWine says as attorney general he has been out front in battling the epidemic and taking on the drug companies.



'The attorney general hired a bunch of trial attorneys and filed lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies and that will not provide hope or help or healing to anyone living in addiction today," Taylor said.



As Election Day approached, the two candidates have been tearing into each other with negative TV commercials, but Taylor says she has only attacked DeWine's voting record.



"He voted more often with the liberals. We've stuck to the voting record. Unfortunately, Mike DeWine knows he cannot defend that liberal voting record while trying to run as a conservative today. So instead, he's running ad's attacking me, attacking me personally and attacking my family," said Taylor.



Taylor says DeWine and running mate Jon Husted are established career politicians while she represents the alternative to the party establishment.

According to the latest polls, Taylor would need to stage a come from behind victory on Tuesday.



