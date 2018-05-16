Judge permits convicted Youngstown murderer to wear dreadlocks i - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Judge permits convicted Youngstown murderer to wear dreadlocks in prison

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Deon Glenn Deon Glenn
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A federal judge says that a Youngstown man convicted of murdering 17-year-old girl has a right to wear his hair in dreadlocks while serving a life sentence in a state prison in Trumbull County.

U.S. District Judge Patricia Gaughan on Monday ruled in favor of Trumbull County Correctional Institution inmate 29-year-old Deon Glenn who filed a complaint saying that the prison's grooming policies violated his right to practice his religion.

Glenn said he is a practicing Rastafarian which he argued believe in a Biblical commandment from Leviticus: "They shall not make baldness upon their head, neither shall they shave off the corner of their beard, nor make any cuttings in their flesh."

In his complaint, Glenn said that he and other TCI inmates that have resisted cutting their dreadlocks have been subjected to ticketing and administrative segregation.

Although Judge Gaughan ruled that TCI's grooming policy violates the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act in Glenn's case, she specifically said her order takes no position on whether the dreadlock ban is enforceable with respect to other inmates.

Prison officials argued that TCI permitted Rastafarian inmates to grow their hair to any length so long as it doesn't interfere with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's security interests.

In 2009, Glenn was sentenced to spend from 35 years to life in prison for the May 2007 shooting death of 17-year-old Maressia Paterson and the wounding of two other teens on Ford Avenue in Youngstown.

Investigators say Patterson was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting as she walked home from a party.

Glenn was found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms