Woman could face charges after making up robbery at a Boardman bank

Boardman Police say a Girard woman could face charges of inducing panic after making up a story about being robbed at PNC Bank.

According to the police report, the woman is an employee at a company and has to take the nightly deposit to the bank. When taking the deposit on Monday night, the woman called her manager and claimed a man tried to rob her.

The police report says the woman told her manager that a "slim, black male" approached her and told her to give him the bag. She told the man "you don't want this, it's just checks".

Police say the woman told her manager that two cars pulled up to the bank and the man took off running.

Boardman Police dispatched a crew to the scene with lights and sirens on.

Police say the woman called the station on Tuesday and confessed that the story was made up. She told police she is fearful when making the nightly deposits and doesn't feel as if her managers take her complaints seriously.

Boardman Police say they are still investigating the incident, but the woman could potentially face charges such as inducing panic.