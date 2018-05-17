Three Summit County E. coli cases linked to lettuce - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three Summit County E. coli cases linked to lettuce

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WASHINGTON -

There is good news and bad news for people in the Valley who've stopped eating romaine lettuce after learning that it's linked to an E. coli outbreak in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and 30 other states.

The good news is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that lettuce harvest season is over in the Yuma, Arizona growing region which was linked to the outbreak.

The FDA says it isn't likely that the lettuce from that area is still available in stores and restaurants due to its 21-day shelf life.

The bad news is that health officials in Ohio and Pennsylvania have reported more cases of E. coli linked to the lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control now has confirmed that the lettuce is responsible for six cases of E. coli in Ohio.

That's up from the three previous confirmed cases that infected three women from Mahoning County.

The Ohio Department of Health tells 21 News that the three new cases were reported in Summit County where three people ranging in age from  7 to 15 became ill on April 27.

One of the three children were hospitalized but later released.

Neither the Mahoning County Board of Health, nor Summit County Public Health have been able to confirm how or where the exposure occurred, according to state health officials.

21 News has reached out to the Ohio Department of Health and is waiting learn where the three new cases were reported.

The number of cases in Pennsylvania rose from 20 to 21 over the past week.

Nationwide, 23 more people and three more states were added to the list of confirmed cases; putting the total number of incidents in the U.S. At 172 since the outbreak was first reported on April 10.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 13 to May 2 with victims ranging in age from 1 to 88 years old. Sixty-five percent of ill people are female.

Of 157 people with information available, 75 have been hospitalized, including 20 people who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. One death was reported from California.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea (often bloody), severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

