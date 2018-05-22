Warren man shot by gun while it was in his oven

A man in Warren was injured after being shot by a gun that went off while it was in his oven.

Police said the incident happened on Riverview Avenue on the city's Northwest side Sunday evening.

Detectives told 21 News the man placed a revolver in the broiler section of the oven to keep it safe.

A woman who lives at the home then started using the oven to cook when the gun went off, according to police.

Detectives said the man was in the basement at the time and did not know the woman was cooking.

When he heard the first shot, he ran upstairs and tried to get the gun out of the oven, but it was too hot.

It fired again, striking him twice, according to police.

Police said he is very lucky that he wasn't injured any worse.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be alright.

Police have not filed any charges at this time.