Grant will help create space for Youngstown businesses

The U.S. Conference of Mayors has announced a $150,000 grant is being awarded to help a group dedicated to revitalizing Youngstown.

The Wells Fargo Foundation presented the CommunityWINS grant to Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown on behalf of the nonprofit Youngstown Development Corporation.

The award recognizes the YNDC REVITALIZE Youngstown Initiative, which is a public and private partnership designed to stabilize the city's distressed and transitional neighborhoods through investments.

The grant will be used to complete a renovation of a vacant commercial building at 2246 Glenwood Avenue on the city's South Side.

The project aims to modernize the 18,000 square foot building and create several spaces for small neighborhood businesses.

The CommunityWINS grant program was created to recognize cities and nonprofits for leadership in driving neighborhood stabilization, economic development, and job creation efforts.