Local lawmakers speak out about the voter purge process

The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't voted in a while.

In a five to four vote on Monday, the Supreme Court rejected arguments that the practice violates a federal law intended to increase the ranks of registered voters.

A handful of other states also use voters' inactivity to trigger a process that could lead to their removal from the voting rolls.

Local lawmakers are speaking out about the Supreme Court's decision.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Browns says the state should be working to make voting easier, not harder.

"Today's decision empowers Ohio to further strip away the right to vote for thousands of Ohioans, threatening the integrity of our state's election process," said Brown.

Congressman Tim Ryan believes every American who is eligible to vote deserves an equal opportunity to elect their representatives and weigh in on the issues that matter most to them

"Our public officials should be fighting to protect our right to vote, not inhibiting it. I will stop at nothing to ensure this fundamental freedom is restored to every eligible Ohioan," Ryan added.

Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, Richard Cordray weighed in on the proposed changes and says if anything, the right to vote needs to become more accessible.

Cordray said, "The right to vote is vital to our democracy. We need to focus on making the right to vote more accessible to Ohioans, not on taking it away."

State Representative John Boccieri expressed his disappointment in a released statement.

"We are doing Ohioans a disservice by terminating a citizen's right to vote solely because they miss a few elections — we should do all we can to allow citizens access to our election process, not remove them," Boccieri stated.