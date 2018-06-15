What's the future of downtown Youngstown's Party on the Plaza?

Every Friday in the summer, downtown Youngstown transforms into a street party for what's become known as Party on the Plaza.

But this year, with a new city administration, a new downtown events coordinator that was just officially hired this week, and a tighter budget, could the popular downtown event take a hit?

This Friday, the event partnered with the Simply Slavic Festival. However, the remainder of the year has yet to be planned.

New Downtown Event Coordinator Terrill Vidale was officially hired Wednesday and the budget for downtown events has been cut by $15,000 compared to last year.

"You know, I think we're still going to do some really good events and we're looking at enhancing that event," said Vidale. "I think we're just going to team up and figure out how we can make sure we have the same level events that we did last year."

Organizers last year tell 21 News they started planning and booking bands in the spring.

"With the late start, it may not be as big as it's always been. But we will continue working together with the same players we always have," said Downtown Councilman Julius Oliver.

Oliver says he's not sure if they'll be able to make Party on the Plaza a weekly event this summer. But knows it's an important part of downtown.

Vidale said he plans to meet next week with those who've helped organize this event in the past to get a game plan together.

