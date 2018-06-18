Columbiana County man sentenced for ramming truck through FBI gate

A Columbiana County man has been sentenced to 6 to 12 months in prison for driving a large dump truck into the gate of the Pittsburgh FBI Field Office.

Authorities say 50-year-old Thomas Ross of New Waterford has been in jail since the incident happened on July 26, 2016.

According to The U.S. Attorney's Office, Ross has also been serving a five-month sentence for simple assault, fleeing and eluding, and failing to stop at traffic signals.

Officials say the acts were committed on the same day he drove the dump truck into the FBI office.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Ross proceeded to ram through the security barriers at a high rate of speed, causing extensive damage on the gate and security barriers and causing the vehicle to become airborne. When his vehicle hit the ground, it struck a nearby light post in the interior parking lot of the FBI Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press reported that his federal public defender said that Ross was "out of his mind" on a combination of drugs and was "clearly desperate" in December.

Court records show Ross was ordered a 6 to 12-month residential drug treatment program as part of a three-year term of supervised release.

Ross was also ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution, $25,000 to the property owner of the office on East Carson Street, and $20,000 to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says, "Thomas Ross’ drug-fueled attack of the FBI’s Pittsburgh facility represented a serious threat that put the lives of others at risk. Thanks to the quick response of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police a potential tragedy was averted."