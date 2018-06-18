PA Lawmakers working to change law to rescue pets from hot cars

With such intense heat this week, 21 News wants to remind you to not leave your pets in hot cars. Experts emphasize heat can kill a dog in as little as 6 minutes.

Even when it's 70 degrees outside, in 10 minutes a car can reach 89 degrees and up to 104 degrees in 30 minutes.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to change a law to protect law enforcement and animal control agents who need to save a pet's life.

"If we don't have somebody's permission to gain access to that vehicle it would be pretty much a breaking and entering issue. This will waive liabilities for us to be able to make entry in that vehicle if we can't find the owner and take care of the animal," says Paul Tobin, Lead Humane Officer for Mercer County.

If the new law passes, certain categories of workers would be required to look for the owner of the pet.

They must leave a note stating what they did with the dog or cat.

In Pennsylvania, if people see a dog or cat in distress in a hot car they should call 911.

Under the proposed law, people can't take matters into their own hands. The law only applies to law enforcement, humane agents, animal control officers, and first responders.