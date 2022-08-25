Do you know this man? Youngstown police hope to solve 35-year-old cold case
The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office, and the Youngstown Police Department are hoping you may be able to identify and solve a 35-year cold case in Youngstown.
The bones were discovered on Sept. 10, 1987, after a Hubbard man and his grandson discovered a human skull and bones in a wooded area about 200 yards north of Mount Hope Cemetery on the city's East Side.
Anthropological work suggests that John Doe is a black male between 30 and 44 years old. Additional details such as height, weight, hair color, and eye color are unknown.
A forensic artist with BCI created a clay facial reconstruction of the man at the request of the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.
When the bones were discovered in 1987, authorities searched the site for anything that might help determine the cause of death and the identity of the person.
“This face represents a brother, son, or father who needs to reclaim his identity and be given the dignity that he deserves,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “BCI assists law enforcement and helps families reunited with their loved ones because everybody is somebody to someone.”
According to The Vindicator 1987 article, the bones were taken to the morgue, and a member of the Youngstown State University anthropology department would assist in the case.
According to an October 1987 Vindicator follow-up article on the case, a YSU biological anthropologist thought the remains were those of a black male between the age of 25 to 30 years old. Dr. Gary Fry, the YSU anthropologist, estimated the person had died between two and six years prior, approximately between 1979 and 1985.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office at 330-740-2175.