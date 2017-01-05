Woman accused of causing school lock downs in two counties may face charges

Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop says charges may be filed today against a woman accused of causing lock downs at three separate schools Thursday afternoon.

Chief Bishop says the woman's military commander called the schools, believing that she was on her way there to hurt either herself or another person.

Both Garrettsville Schools in Portage County and LaBrae Schools in Trumbull County were immediately placed on lock down.

Chief Bishop says the woman called and threatened a supervisor at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, sparking a lock down there.

According to Garrettsville police, they received the report at around 2 p.m. that the woman was threatening to come to the James A. Garfield elementary school. Chief Bishop says James. A. Garfield was put on lock down immediately because one of her children goes to school there.

When the threat was confirmed, the Garrettsville Police, Portage County Sheriff Office, Hiram Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the James A. Garfield campus.

The school system initiated lock down procedures for the entire campus. Just for Kids, a day care located next to the James A. Garfield campus also went into lock down and officers were posted there.

The woman's child was released to Trumbull County Job and Family Services.

Chief Bishop says he was on the phone with the woman for more than two and a half hours. He said after talking for a long time, the woman gave herself up and told police where they could find her.

The accused woman was taken to the hospital to get some help for her mental health.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Once it was determined that it was safe to dismiss the students, the law enforcement agencies escorted students to the various forms of transportation home.

The incident was first reported through the Labrae Elementary School and the Warren Township Police Department in Trumbull County.

LaBrae School Superintendent A.J. Calderone tells 21 News that 45 minutes prior to the usual dismissal time, school officials were alerted that there was an adult in the area with a weapon.

Since there was no reliable information on where the adult was at the time, Calderone says all three schools in the complex were placed on lock down status, limiting traffic into the building.

Seven or eight members of law enforcement were brought in to secure entrances to the schools and students were dismissed.

In addition, all high school and middle school athletic and after school activities, both home and away, were postponed.

Calderone says the first message sent to parents around 3 p.m., notified them of the dismissal over a security issue. He says a second message provided more information.

The superintendent explained that his first priority is safety of those in the school.

The Chiefs of Police of Garrettsville Village and Warren Township stayed in communication throughout the incident.