More details revealed about Lordstown power plant project

We're learning more about a new power plant that is expected to be built right across the road from another plant that's currently being constructed in Lordstown.

The official announcement of the second plant was made Wednesday by the president of the company who wants to spend another $900 million to build another natural-gas to electricity power plant.

The President of Clean Energy Future says Lordstown was the best place to put a new power plant because coal-based plants in our region are shutting down.

"Our company was the developer of the first project, the Lordstown Energy Center, as well as this project, the Trumbull Energy Center. We know from our own information that they will not compete against each other. instead, they will both collectively meet a vacancy in the marketplace for the need for electricity," said Bill Siderewicz of Clean Energy Future.

Having these two plants in our backyard could mean lower energy prices for all.

"The other thing it really does is encourage competition within the market and that keeps prices low for industrial and residential consumers and the commercial industry as well," said Mike Chadsey of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association.

Lordstown schools might even eventually lower taxes even when they stand to lose $1.6 million from state funding.

"That $1.6 million," according to Superintendent Terry Armstrong, "was supplemented by the Lordstown Energy Center. If we get a second energy center we feel we now have financial stability and we won't have to go back to the taxpayer for additional dollars for decades so this is huge for our school district."

It will take 900 construction workers a total of five years to build both plants. Rocky DiGennaro, President of Western Reserve Building Trades, says, "There will be a lot of opportunities both for our current membership and also for new members through our apprentice program. a lot of opportunities."

The second plant could be operational by 2020.