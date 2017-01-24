Great Groceries: Steak and Brussels Sprouts Skillet - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Steak and Brussels Sprouts Skillet

Steak and Brussels Sprouts Skillet 

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided 
2 lbs. flat iron or flank steak, cut into 4 pieces
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
3 Tbsp. butter, softened
3 green onions, chopped
1 shallot, chopped
1 lb. Brussels sprouts, cut in half
1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar


Preheat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet on high heat. Season steak with salt and pepper. Sear steak on high for 3 minutes on each side, set aside. 

In a small bowl, mix together butter and green onions. Add green onion butter over each steak and cover loosely with foil.

In a mixing bowl, combine shallot, Brussels sprouts and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. In the same pan, sear Brussels sprouts until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Drizzle balsamic vinegar over Brussel sprouts. Serve with steak.

