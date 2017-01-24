Great Groceries: Steak and Brussels Sprouts Skillet

Steak and Brussels Sprouts Skillet

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 lbs. flat iron or flank steak, cut into 4 pieces

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

3 Tbsp. butter, softened

3 green onions, chopped

1 shallot, chopped

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, cut in half

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar



Preheat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet on high heat. Season steak with salt and pepper. Sear steak on high for 3 minutes on each side, set aside.

In a small bowl, mix together butter and green onions. Add green onion butter over each steak and cover loosely with foil.

In a mixing bowl, combine shallot, Brussels sprouts and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. In the same pan, sear Brussels sprouts until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Drizzle balsamic vinegar over Brussel sprouts. Serve with steak.