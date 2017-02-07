Great Groceries: Lazy Tuna Melts - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Lazy Tuna Melts

Lazy Tuna Melts

4 English muffins, sliced 
2 cans tuna in water, drained
4 Tbsp. mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. relish
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/4 tsp. onion powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 red onion, thinly sliced
8 slices Cheddar cheese


Preheat oven to 400º. 

Place muffins on a baking sheet and toast for 3 to 5 minutes. In a small bowl mix tuna, mayonnaise, relish, mustard, onion powder, salt and pepper until well combined.

Remove muffins from oven and divide tuna on each slice. Place onion on top of tuna. Lay cheese over onion. Return muffins to oven and bake for about 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

