Coroner: Girard man dies from 'multiple' gunshot wounds after Howland police confrontation

The man shot during an armed confrontation with Howland police officers died from multiple gunshot wounds according to the Mahoning County Coroner.

Forensic Pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr conducted an autopsy on the body of 34-year-old Richard Latimer of Girard, who was shot Tuesday night during what is being described as an altercation with Howland police officers.

Police say they believe Latimer shot and killed Van Blevins at a home on South Main Street in Weathersfield a few hours earlier.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says the officers who confronted Latimer outside the Howland Giant Eagle store feared for their lives before firing at the suspect who was carrying a 9 millimeter handgun.

The media release from the coroner did not say how many times Latimer had been shot.

According to the coroner, Latimer was transported to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, then transferred to St. Elizabeth Medical Center Trauma Unit in Youngstown where he died just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The two Howland Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted by the coroner, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Trumbull County Prosecutor.

