Coroner: Girard man dies from 'multiple' gunshot wounds after Ho - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner: Girard man dies from 'multiple' gunshot wounds after Howland police confrontation

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The man shot during an armed confrontation with Howland police officers died from multiple gunshot wounds according to the Mahoning County Coroner.

Forensic Pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr conducted an autopsy on the body of 34-year-old Richard Latimer of Girard, who was shot Tuesday night during what is being described as an altercation with Howland police officers.

Police say they believe Latimer shot and killed Van Blevins at a home on South Main Street in Weathersfield a few hours earlier.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says the officers who confronted Latimer outside the Howland Giant Eagle store feared for their lives before firing at the suspect who was carrying a 9 millimeter handgun.

The media release from the coroner did not say how many times Latimer had been shot.

According to the coroner, Latimer was transported to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, then transferred to St. Elizabeth Medical Center Trauma Unit in Youngstown where he died just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The two Howland Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted by the coroner, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Trumbull County Prosecutor.

RELATED COVERAGE: Weathersfield murder suspect shot by Howland police

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

    Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

    Saturday, May 13 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-05-13 05:11:49 GMT
    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>

  • Doctor's Orders: When do you really need an antibiotic?

    Doctor's Orders: When do you really need an antibiotic?

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:28:07 GMT

    Up to one third to 1/2 of antibiotic use in humans is either unnecessary or inappropriate, according to the CDC. Overuse and misuse has led to antibiotic resistance, making it more difficult to treat some infections.  So when do you really need an antibiotic? 21 News has tips from a local doctor and the CDC. 

    More >>

    Up to one third to 1/2 of antibiotic use in humans is either unnecessary or inappropriate, according to the CDC. Overuse and misuse has led to antibiotic resistance, making it more difficult to treat some infections.  So when do you really need an antibiotic? 21 News has tips from a local doctor and the CDC. 

    More >>

  • Dozens gather to remember Ashtabula teen

    Dozens gather to remember Ashtabula teen

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:18:12 GMT

    A community came together tonight to pray for a 13 year old girl who they believe is dead. The Ashtabula girl was reported missing Tuesday after her parents reportedly asked a family friend to watch her. That family friend- 46 year old John Bove now faces several charges, in Ohio and Pennsylvania in connection to the disappearance of the teen. Bove led police on a chase through Sharon on Thursday.  At  Friday nights vigil at an Ashtabula church, those who knew Kara Zdancz...

    More >>

    A community came together tonight to pray for a 13 year old girl who they believe is dead. The Ashtabula girl was reported missing Tuesday after her parents reportedly asked a family friend to watch her. That family friend- 46 year old John Bove now faces several charges, in Ohio and Pennsylvania in connection to the disappearance of the teen. Bove led police on a chase through Sharon on Thursday.  At  Friday nights vigil at an Ashtabula church, those who knew Kara Zdancz...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms