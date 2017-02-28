Both lanes of I-76 in Jackson Township reopen again after a tractor-trailer fire

Warren police are investigating a report from a man who says he was attacked and slashed by masked men as he walked along a city street.More >>
Warren police are investigating a report from a man who says he was attacked and slashed by masked men as he walked along a city street.More >>
Sales of the Lordstown-made Chevy Cruze ticked up slightly last month compared to May sales of one year ago.More >>
Sales of the Lordstown-made Chevy Cruze ticked up slightly last month compared to May sales of one year ago.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos _ including nude pictures _ and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.More >>
Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos _ including nude pictures _ and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.More >>