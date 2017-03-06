Sharon police charge parents after 5-year-old calls 911 to report overdose

Two Sharon residents have been arrested after a five-year-old boy called 911 to report that he thought his parents were dead.

But police, who arrived at the Pine Hollow Village Apartment Complex on East Connelly Boulevard Saturday night, say that Sarah Williams and Timothy Kolsky, Jr, both 30, were suffering from drug overdoses.

Police found the child's parents unconscious inside a small closet near the kitchen.

According to police, Kolsky, Jr. had overdosed on heroin and Williams was under the influence of painkillers.

First responders administered the opiate overdose antidote Narcan to revive Kolsky, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Williams is also charged with endangering as well as two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are scheduled to appear before a district magistrate Monday afternoon.

Police say the boy is staying with relatives while Children and Youth Services investigates.