Amid optimism, a backup plan if Claudia Hoerig is not extradited by May

Trumbull County's prosecutor is optimistic suspected murderer Claudia Hoerig will be returned to face trial, but if she is not back by May, he has a plan in place.

As we reported, Sunday marked 10 years since Air Force Reserve Major Karl Hoerig's death, allegedly at the hands of his wife Claudia who fled to Brazil.

The prosecution had a win when she was arrested last April, and the Supreme Court of Brazil later ruled she cannot claim citizenship of Brazil as a defense to her extradition.

However, nearly a year later and she is still behind bars and not back to face trial. Her extradition has been tied up by her appeals. One of her latest motions for house arrest was denied.

"We have been very patient. We have applauded Brazil, but I expect to revisit this question and see where we are at in May and in fact, the U.S. Marshal (Peter Elliott) has suggested to me that he would set up a meeting in Washington to discuss what else can be done if we do not see Claudia Hoerig in Ohio," Watkins said.

The plan, at the invitation of Elliott, would be to meet with members of the Office of International Affairs at the Department of Justice, Secretary of State, Congressman Tim Ryan and Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman.

"We want, as Americans, to come together in making sure Karl Hoerig gets justice in an American courtroom. Which it well should be and that in fact has been agreed upon by Brazil. We just need to see enforcement because if she is not returned soon, that family may not see a trial in their lifetime. That is grossly unfair to everyone," Watkins said.

On Friday, Congressman Tim Ryan said that he is cautiously optimistic Hoerig will be returned fairly soon.