85 cars towed from emergency snow routes, owners owe $250

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - More than 80 vehicle owners in one central Pennsylvania city are doing more than digging out from Tuesday's winter storm - they'll be digging deep in their pockets to pay for having their cars towed.

LNP (http://bit.ly/2n7dMV4 ) reports the Lancaster Parking Authority had 85 cars towed from parking spots along emergency snow routes.

The city banned parking from emergency routes starting at 8 p.m. Monday and the parking authority opened city garages for free parking to accommodate those vehicles.

But police say they couldn't find the owners of the cars that were towed, or they refused to heed the warning.

The cars that were towed each received a $30 parking ticket. But each will owe about $220 more to towing companies the city hired to move the vehicles.

