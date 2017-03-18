Mercer County workers rally against Right to Work possibility

The Pennsylvania Senate recently passed Bill 166, meaning the commonwealth is now on the brink of becoming a right to work state.

In Mercer County, in front of the courthouse, workers called this an attack on workers. They say their right to make voluntary contributions to a union will be taken away

"The legislation is masked as the the right to work, it is not a right to work, it is a right to work for less, " said Andrew Harkulich, United Steelworkers president. "It's an anti-workers bill, not just an anti-union bill," Harkulich added.

More than 170 workers from different unions including teachers, firefighters, and labor came out holding signs to show their support.

"Anything that is going to break or bust unions is something that we need to stand united against," stated rally organizer Judy Hines.

She told 21 News the state has been heading in this direction for a long time and that unions need to be preserved not only for pay but "for the safety of the workers".