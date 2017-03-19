Pi Day Trail Run Challenge benefits the Rescue Mission

Around 70 runners came out Saturday morning for the first Pi Day Trail Run Challenge planned by students of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

The 3.14-mile course started at the MCCTC campus in Canfield as runners jogged through the grassy fields and muddy trails all to support the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Monica Ciarniello, the creator of "Pi Day Trail Run," is also a math teacher at MCCTC.

Ciarniello said this event has a lot to offer, and so do the students that run it.

"All of the money we're fundraising we are donating to the Rescue Mission and the students are going to go there and cook some meals for them," said Ciarniello. "So culinary students will cook the meals, cosmetology will offer hair and nails and our creative arts can offer help with resumes, so it's definitely a great cause."

First place in the challenge went to Josh Pitman, a freshman at Crestview High School, but the real showstopper was a pup, who also took part in the event to support the Mission.