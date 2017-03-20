Four arrested during St. Patrick's Day traffic crackdown in Austintown

An estimated 25% of the vehicles were taxis, limos, or Uber cars

No drivers were arrested in any of the more than 1,000 vehicles that passed through an OVI checkpoint up the street from big St. Patrick's Day party in Austintown on Friday.

However, the Mahoning County OVI Task Force reports that saturation patrols going on the same time nabbed four people for driving under the influence.

The Task Force reported on Monday that 1,070 vehicles passed through the checkpoint on Mahoning Avenue, located just a few yards from the Austintown Plaza where an outdoor St. Paddy's Day celebration was being held Friday night.

Of those cars, trucks and SUVs, only six vehicles were directed into a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers who were part of the companion saturation patrol conducted 91 traffic stops. Four of those drivers were arrested for OVI.

Acknowledging that there was a heavy level of traffic due to the nearby party, a news release from the Task Force says that it was encouraging that an estimated 25% of the vehicles passing through the nearby checkpoint was either a taxi, limo, or was being driven by an Uber driver.

In addition to the four arrests, four people were summoned to court for driving under suspension, one driver was cited for not having a license, three were cited for failing to wear a restraint, and two people were issued a summons for drug abuse.