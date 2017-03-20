Great Groceries: Spring Veggie Gnocchi

Spring Veggie Gnocchi

1 (12 oz.) package gnocchi

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch asparagus, chopped

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes



Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add gnocchi and cook according to package directions. Drain and lightly rinse with water. Set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil, shallots, salt and pepper. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until shallots are soft. Add asparagus and cook for 8 to 10 minutes until fork tender. Add in peas and cooked gnocchi, cooking for another 2 to 3 minutes until peas are heated through.

Remove from heat and sprinkle in cheese, cream and lemon juice. Stir to combine and add crushed red pepper flakes.