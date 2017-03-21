Ohio's new concealed weapons law covers day care, colleges, schools

New provisions of Ohio's law covering concealed firearms are now in effect governing where people can take those weapons.

Senate Bill 199 was passed last year by Ohio lawmakers and went into effect on Tuesday.

The law specifies that businesses may not have a policy prohibiting someone with a concealed handgun license from transporting or storing a firearm in their vehicle.

In addition, there have been modifications of prohibitions against carrying a concealed handgun onto institutions of higher education, day care facilities, aircraft, certain government facilities, public areas of airport terminals, and school safety zones.

Licensed concealed handguns may be carried on college campuses unless that institution has a written policy banning such weapons.

Concealed weapons may be brought into school zones, but must remain locked in the owner's car.

It is now legal to carry a firearm at day care centers unless the center has posted a “no gun” policy or has adopted other restrictions. The law also provides penalties for violating those prohibitions.

The bill allows active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces to carry a concealed handgun without a license if that service member is carrying valid military identification and documentation of successful completion of specified firearms training.

Those same U.S. Armed Forces members may also be sold or furnished a handgun if the member has received specified firearms training.

You can read the new law here.