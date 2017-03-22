Great Groceries: Grilled Chicken with Mango Salsa

Grilled Chicken with Mango Salsa

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 Tbsp. chicken seasoning

1/4 cup olive oil

4 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, divided

2 cups diced fresh mango

1 cup diced red bell pepper

3 Tbsp. minced red onion

1 jalapeño, diced

2 Tbsp. minced fresh cilantro

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper



Preheat grill to 350º.

Place chicken into a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken seasoning, oil and 3 tablespoons lemon juice. Seal and turn to thoroughly coat chicken. Marinate for 1 hour.

Grill chicken for 6 to 8 minutes. Turn and continue to cook for 6 to 8 minutes until cooked through. Transfer to a serving plate.

Combine remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice, mango, bell pepper, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, salt and pepper in a bowl. Top grilled chicken with mango salsa and serve immediately.