Chad Anthony's closes Boardman restaurant

The operators of Chad Anthony's restaurant chain have announced on their Facebook page that they have closed their Boardman location.

The post, which appeared Thursday morning, announced that Chad Anthony's has ceased operations at the Boardman-Canfield Road business.

Owners say in the message that they will focus their attention on their three remaining locations in Liberty, Austintown, and Salem.

In addition, plans are in the works to remodel the Mahoning Avenue restaurant in Austintown and a “facelift” in the Liberty banquet room, equipping it for small parties and corporate meetings.