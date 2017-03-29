Great Groceries: Salmon Burgers

Salmon Burgers

1 1/2 lbs. skinless, boneless salmon

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 shallots, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 Tbsp. capers, drained

2 tsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. chopped onion

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Lettuce, tomato, buns and desired sauce for serving



Cut salmon into large chunks and place 1/4 into food processor. Add mustard. Pulse until mixture becomes pasty. Add shallots and remaining salmon, pulse until well combined. Scrape mixture into a bowl. Stir in bread crumbs, capers, lemon juice, onion, salt and pepper. Shape into four burgers.

Place olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook burgers for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, turning once. Serve on buns with desired toppings.