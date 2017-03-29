Great Groceries: Salmon Burgers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Salmon Burgers

Posted: Updated:

Salmon Burgers

1 1/2 lbs. skinless, boneless salmon
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 shallots, peeled and chopped
1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
1 Tbsp. capers, drained
2 tsp. lemon juice
2 Tbsp. chopped onion
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp. olive oil
Lettuce, tomato, buns and desired sauce for serving


Cut salmon into large chunks and place 1/4 into food processor. Add mustard. Pulse until mixture becomes pasty. Add shallots and remaining salmon, pulse until well combined. Scrape mixture into a bowl. Stir in bread crumbs, capers, lemon juice, onion, salt and pepper. Shape into four burgers. 

Place olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook burgers for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, turning once. Serve on buns with desired toppings.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Fireworks may act as trigger for veterans with PTSD

    Fireworks may act as trigger for veterans with PTSD

    In the coming days, fireworks will be lighting up the sky.  For some service members, though, they may actually spark something much deeper. "Fireworks replicate the sounds of IEDs and explosions that often times our combat vets have been exposed to and the small often times has the same smell as gunpowder.  So, it is often times replicating similar dynamics when they were in actual combat," said clinical director Amber Stiles-Bodnar with Blue Star Counseling Serv...

    More >>

    In the coming days, fireworks will be lighting up the sky.  For some service members, though, they may actually spark something much deeper. "Fireworks replicate the sounds of IEDs and explosions that often times our combat vets have been exposed to and the small often times has the same smell as gunpowder.  So, it is often times replicating similar dynamics when they were in actual combat," said clinical director Amber Stiles-Bodnar with Blue Star Counseling Serv...

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe'

    The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe'

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:25:17 GMT
    President Donald Trump launched a crude Twitter attack on the brains, looks and temperament of a female TV personality Thursday, drawing bipartisan howls of outrage and leaving fellow Republicans beseeching him:...More >>
    President Donald Trump launched a crude Twitter attack on the brains, looks and temperament of a female TV personality Thursday, drawing bipartisan howls of outrage and leaving fellow Republicans beseeching him: Stop, please just stop.More >>

  • Boardman introduces new police chief

    Boardman introduces new police chief

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:58:46 GMT
    After serving many years with the FBI, Todd Werth will soon become the new Police Chief in Boardman.  Township trustees introduced Werth at a news conference on Friday. With several local chiefs of police on hand, trustees welcomed Werth as their unanimous choice to take charge of the township police department.  A U.S. Army veteran, Werth has served the last four years as the Supervisory Senior Agent for the Youngstown office of the FBI.  He is a recipient o...More >>
    After serving many years with the FBI, Todd Werth will soon become the new Police Chief in Boardman.  Township trustees introduced Werth at a news conference on Friday. With several local chiefs of police on hand, trustees welcomed Werth as their unanimous choice to take charge of the township police department.  A U.S. Army veteran, Werth has served the last four years as the Supervisory Senior Agent for the Youngstown office of the FBI.  He is a recipient o...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms