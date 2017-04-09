Archdiocese urges mercy for Mexican mom facing deportation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Archdiocese urges mercy for Mexican mom facing deportation

CINCINNATI (AP) -

The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Cincinnati is urging mercy for a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children who is facing imminent deportation.

Federal immigration authorities say Maribel Trujillo-Diaz  entered the United States illegally in 2002 and has exhausted legal appeals. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official says she has been subject to a final order of deportation since 2014.

Her advocates say she has no criminal history and has children ages 14 to 3, the youngest with special needs. An ecumenical prayer rally is planned Sunday afternoon in Hamilton.

The archdiocese statement says she is active in a Hamilton parish and has made positive contributions to church and community.

It says it respects the need to enforce immigration laws, but that "our community gains nothing" by deporting her.

