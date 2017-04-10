14 states urge appeals court to reinstate travel ban

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against it

The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against it

US inks anti-terror deal with Qatar in press to end dispute

US inks anti-terror deal with Qatar in press to end dispute

Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton

Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton

Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

An Indiana senator who railed against Carrier Corp. for moving manufacturing jobs to Mexico profits from a family business that relies on Mexican labor to produce dye for ink pads.

An Indiana senator who railed against Carrier Corp. for moving manufacturing jobs to Mexico profits from a family business that relies on Mexican labor to produce dye for ink pads.

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI faces a confirmation hearing that will undoubtedly focus on the political tumult surrounding his nomination, with both Democrats and Republicans seeking assurances of his independence from the White House.

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI faces a confirmation hearing that will undoubtedly focus on the political tumult surrounding his nomination, with both Democrats and Republicans seeking assurances of...

Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.

Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.

The Education Department's top civil rights official is apologizing for saying that 90 percent of campus sexual assault claims stem in part from both parties being drunk and that the rights of the accused are too often ignored.

The Education Department's top civil rights official is apologizing for saying that 90 percent of campus sexual assault claims stem in part from both parties being drunk and that the rights of the accused are too...

A federal judge says he is not likely to lift his order blocking President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

A federal judge says he is not likely to lift his order blocking President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Texas, Florida and a dozen other states are urging a San Francisco-based federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

In court documents submitted to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Monday, the states say the ban falls within the president's authority to block foreigners from the U.S. They also reject the argument that it targets Muslims.

The 9th Circuit is considering a ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii that blocked the ban.

Most of the states behind Monday's filing made similar arguments last month to a different appeals court, which is considering a separate travel ban appeal. That appeal seeks to overturn a ruling by a federal judge in Maryland that blocked the ban's prohibition on new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.