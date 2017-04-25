Valley communities ban sale and cultivation of medical marijuana - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley communities ban sale and cultivation of medical marijuana

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Sources estimate at least 60 Ohio cities are enacting temporary bans on medical marijuana.

Lawmakers in two local communities say they're taking precautions to keep the drug from being sold and cultivated in their communities.

Austintown Township is one of those communities standing their ground early, just saying "no" to medical marijuana by enacting a ban before dispensary sites are even selected statewide.

"We want to make it clear we didn't ban its use.  The people that need to use it are obviously entitled to use the medical marijuana for it's intended use in Austintown, Township," said Trustee Jim Davis.  "What we did was ban the dispensaries, the manufacturing, and the cultivation of it in the township."

At least six communities in the tri-county area have banned the sale and cultivation of medical marijuana including the city of Columbiana, Perry Township, Weathersfield Township, the city of Salem and the city of Leetonia. 

Youngstown has not even considered taking any action according to the mayor.

In Warren, the jury is still out on the issue of medical marijuana.  That's because some council members feel the new Ohio law is not specific enough on how things will be run.  So they have approved a moratorium for one year, meaning there will be no sales or distribution of medical marijuana in the city, and they will also prohibit any zoning for those purposes.

"I've got some pushback from people who said that we're not being business friendly on this ordinance and that is not the reason for it at all.  We just want to make sure the law is put into place in the correct manner," said Warren Third Ward Councilman John Brown. "We're just trying to protect our city, protect our children, protect our structures, and make sure things are done correctly that's all."

The local lawmakers also don't want people with bad intentions coming in from other communities and buying the drug, then trying to sell it on the streets for profit.

