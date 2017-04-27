Stir It Up: New Orleans Shrimp and Sauce & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Creams

New Orleans Shrimp and Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons horseradish

1 rib celery, finely minced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Juice of one lemon

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

24 cooked large shrimp, tails removed

Bibb lettuce

Sparkling white wine or sangria with lots of fruit

Combine all ingredients in a large zip lock bag and mix well. Add the cooked shrimp and toss gently. Allow shrimp to marinate at least 2 hours or overnight. Pour into a bowl and serve with a slotted spoon onto Bibb lettuce cups with a nice white wine or white-wine sangria.

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Creams

2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

1 cup chopped pistachios

5 ounces bittersweet, semi-sweet or milk chocolate

½ teaspoon large granular salt

Coffee latte

Line an 8 inch pan with foil, making sure there is a little foil hangover. Combine sugar, cream and corn syrup in a pot over low heat until the sugar melts. Raise the heat to medium-high and bring the mixture to a boil and boil without stirring for about five minutes or until a candy thermometer reaches 238 degrees. Remove from the heat and beat with an electric mixer until no longer shiny, about 5 minutes. Add the vanilla, salt and pistachios and pour into the prepared pan and refrigerate about a half an hour. Melt the chocolate of your choice in the microwave and spread over the chilled creams then sprinkle with the salt. Refrigerate at least 15 minutes more or overnight. To serve remove from the pan with the foil overhang and cut into 1 inch square pieces. Serve with small cups of coffee latte.