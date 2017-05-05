Relatives identify man found in Hubbard fire

Relatives have identified the man whose body was found in a burning building, as 24-year-old Josh Parkany.

Firefighters found Parkany's body inside his apartment above a garage that caught fire at 1938 State Line Road sometime before 7 a.m. Friday.

Dispatchers told responding fire crews that there may be someone in the apartment.

Those first on the scene found that the building was already fully engulfed in flames.

Fire departments from surrounding communities in Trumbull, Mahoning and Mercer Counties were called out to help battle the blaze.

The fire was so extensive, crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

There are no fire hydrants located on the road, so several fire crews had to bring in water and to put out the flames.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal are still looking for the cause of the fire.

State Line Road was closed in the area while firefighters worked.