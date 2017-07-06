Trumbull Children Services caseworkers trained to save overdose victims

Some people may see it as a sign of the times or an indication of just how bad the drug epidemic has taken hold of the area.

"We have kids who have brought their parents back with Narcan," said Tim Schaffner with Trumbull County Children Services.

More than half of the kids within Trumbull County Children Services custody are there because of drugs, which is why children services is offering Naloxone training to its staff.

Caseworkers are often viewed as first responders for the county's children and while none of them have been in situations where Naloxone has been needed, Schaffner says it could very well be necessary.

"It is getting so unpredictable in terms of what is in the drug that somebody buys on the street. So, we never know when it is going to happen," said Schaffner.

So far this year, the Trumbull County coroner has confirmed 40 overdose deaths the majority of which involved fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin. In 2016, 107 people died from a drug overdoses within Trumbull County.

"It can happen anywhere in our community and we want to make sure if it is on our watch that we do what we can to keep people alive until they are ready for treatment because we know treatment works and people do recover," said Schaffner.

Trumbull County Children Services is the first child welfare agency in Ohio to offer such training. At a statewide meeting last week, the agency shared its new policy with the 87 other agencies across Ohio.