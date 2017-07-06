All American Conference "White Tier" future unknown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

All American Conference "White Tier" future unknown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Is this the final year of the White Tier in the All - American Conference?

No one seems to know for sure as the clock continues to tick on the 2018 season before the 2017 campaign starts.

Seven schools in the White Tier including Poland, Hubbard, Niles, Struthers, Girard, Lakeview and Jefferson withdrew from the conference in late May.

South Range joined those schools to form the North East 8 and they were hoping to start play in 2018.

Per the All American Conference by law, any school withdrawing after May 1 must stay in the conference for two years.

The seven schools want to get out after one year.  

"The remaining schools want those seven to fulfill the entire 2018-19 school year for all sports. The league has proposed playing the 2018 football schedule and possibly scheduling other sports, including volleyball and soccer and each of the seven schools pay a $3,000 exit fee," says the AAC Commissioner, Rick King. 

According to King, "The proposal is on the table and the league has heard nothing from the schools."  

The delay in a decision is a burden for athletic directors to find teams to play in 2018 if the schools do not fulfill that schedule.

Poland Superintendent, David Janofa, says "The schools leaving want an amicable resolution and want to keep all rival games, and do what's best for their student athletes."

The decision of these seven schools to leave the conference is causing issues in future scheduling.

The Canfield -Poland football game has been week 10 for many years, and it appears the new North East 8 conference schedule will not permit them to play in the final week.  

The Howland - Niles game is also in jeopardy of not being played once the North East 8 conference begins.

  

