Great Groceries: Chipotle Ranch Flat Bread Pizza

Chicken Chipotle Ranch Flatbread

1 boneless skinless chicken breast

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 large flatbread

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup chopped roasted red pepper

2 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/4 cup ranch dressing

1 tsp. chipotle seasoning

1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 avocado, sliced or diced



Preheat oven to 350º.

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Cook in a skillet over medium-high heat until chicken is cooked through. Dice and set aside.

Brush flatbread with olive oil and sprinkle with cheese. Top with chicken, roasted red pepper and bacon. Place on a slightly greased sheet of foil and bake in oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese is melted.

Whisk together ranch dressing and chipotle seasoning. When flatbread is finished, top with cilantro, red pepper flakes and avocado. Drizzle with chipotle ranch.