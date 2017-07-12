Walmart shopper tells Boardman police why she left infant in car

A woman was arrested at the Boardman Walmart for leaving her infant in her car while she shopped.

According to police, 24-year-old Rasheda Lawrence, of Youngstown, left her five-month-old baby locked in the car for 50 minutes while she was in the store, Tuesday evening.

According to the report, a witness saw the infant in the vehicle with no windows open and alerted police. Ludt's Towing assisted in getting into the vehicle.

Police said the baby was sweating and crying, but when Lane Ambulance arrived on the scene, they examined the infant and medically cleared the baby.

Lawrence, who was arrested inside Walmart, tells police that her baby was sleeping and it was raining outside.

Lawrence is being charged with endangering children.

Police said that they alerted Children Services and the baby is now with the grandfather.