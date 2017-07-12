Walmart shopper tells Boardman police why she left infant in car - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Walmart shopper tells Boardman police why she left infant in car

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Rasheda Lawrence Rasheda Lawrence
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

A woman was arrested at the Boardman Walmart for leaving her infant in her car while she shopped.

According to police, 24-year-old Rasheda Lawrence, of Youngstown, left her five-month-old baby locked in the car for 50 minutes while she was in the store, Tuesday evening. 

According to the report, a witness saw the infant in the vehicle with no windows open and alerted police. Ludt's Towing assisted in getting into the vehicle.

Police said the baby was sweating and crying, but when Lane Ambulance arrived on the scene, they examined the infant and medically cleared the baby.

Lawrence, who was arrested inside Walmart, tells police that her baby was sleeping and it was raining outside.

Lawrence is being charged with endangering children. 

Police said that they alerted Children Services and the baby is now with the grandfather. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Amelia Earhardt has Thiel College connection

    Amelia Earhardt has Thiel College connection

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:13:05 GMT
    Amelia EarhartAmelia Earhart
    There's been a renewed interest in the disappearance of Amelia Earhart after a photo was found in the National Archives that appears to show her alive on a remote island in the South Pacific. But did you know Earhart has a connection to Thiel College in Greenville? When you drive onto the campus of Thiel College you might notice the name of the street that takes you there, Amelia Earhardt Drive. Thiel's new President, Dr. Susan Traverso, says Earhardt made a profound impact on the ...More >>
    There's been a renewed interest in the disappearance of Amelia Earhart after a photo was found in the National Archives that appears to show her alive on a remote island in the South Pacific. But did you know Earhart has a connection to Thiel College in Greenville? When you drive onto the campus of Thiel College you might notice the name of the street that takes you there, Amelia Earhardt Drive. Thiel's new President, Dr. Susan Traverso, says Earhardt made a profound impact on the ...More >>

  • UPDATED

    Walmart shopper tells Boardman police why she left infant in car

    Walmart shopper tells Boardman police why she left infant in car

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:06:57 GMT
    Rasheda LawrenceRasheda Lawrence
    A woman was arrested at the Boardman Walmart for leaving her infant in her car while she shopped. According to police, 24-year-old Rasheda Lawrence, of Youngstown, left her five-month-old baby locked in the car for 50 minutes while she was in the store, Tuesday evening.  According to the report, a witness saw the infant in the vehicle with no windows open and alerted police. Ludt's Towing assisted in getting into the vehicle. Police said the baby ...More >>
    A woman was arrested at the Boardman Walmart for leaving her infant in her car while she shopped. According to police, 24-year-old Rasheda Lawrence, of Youngstown, left her five-month-old baby locked in the car for 50 minutes while she was in the store, Tuesday evening.  According to the report, a witness saw the infant in the vehicle with no windows open and alerted police. Ludt's Towing assisted in getting into the vehicle. Police said the baby ...More >>

  • Study: Most people don't plan on unplugging on vacation

    Study: Most people don't plan on unplugging on vacation

    Unplugging while unwinding just isn't on the agenda for most vacationers this year. "Facebooking is the new scrap booking.  So, everything is on there.  It is your memory back," said Ricky Law of Cortland. A new study by cyber security expert McAfee, shows that while people are planning to get away, they have no plans to distance themselves from technology. "If you are not unplugging, then you are not going to plug in what's available on your vacation and t...More >>
    Unplugging while unwinding just isn't on the agenda for most vacationers this year. "Facebooking is the new scrap booking.  So, everything is on there.  It is your memory back," said Ricky Law of Cortland. A new study by cyber security expert McAfee, shows that while people are planning to get away, they have no plans to distance themselves from technology. "If you are not unplugging, then you are not going to plug in what's available on your vacation and t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms