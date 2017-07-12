Study: Most people don't plan on unplugging on vacation

Unplugging while unwinding just isn't on the agenda for most vacationers this year.

"Facebooking is the new scrap booking. So, everything is on there. It is your memory back," said Ricky Law of Cortland.

A new study by cyber security expert McAfee, shows that while people are planning to get away, they have no plans to distance themselves from technology.

"If you are not unplugging, then you are not going to plug in what's available on your vacation and that's time with other people, developing coping skills, developing more the deepness in a relationship. You can't do that when you are plugged in all the time," said Dr. Deirdre Adduci with Restoration Counseling in Cortland.

According to the McAfee study, 54% of people admit they couldn't go a full day on vacation without texting, 52% say they spend at least an hour a day on vacation connected to the internet, and 37% of respondents say they can't resist the urge to post on social media while vacationing.

"We have a plan to use our phone," said Jim Kitchen of Kent. " Actually, we are going to Disney World. So, they gave us a Disney app and they actually promote us to use our phone."

While it may not be realistic for some people to disconnect, clinical counselor Dr. Deirdre Adduci says others just don't like the anxiety that comes along with putting the phones away.

"When you see that you are anxious because you see that you can't get to your phone, it is already getting out of control," said Dr. Adduci.

So, to get the most out from your trip, Dr. Adduci recommends developing a plan for your tech time prior to leaving on your vacation. She says when you're realistic with your goals and expectations, there is a better chance you'll succeed, which could very well lead to an even better vacation.