Study: Most people don't plan on unplugging on vacation

A search prompted by a Facebook video suggesting the body of a West Virginia college student last seen in 2002 is buried in Ohio has begun in a southeastern part of the state.More >>
A parochial school in Pennsylvania has dropped a requirement that girls where tights amid a backlash and concerns with medical issues raised by parents.More >>
The attorney general of Pennsylvania has announced plans to supply 300,000 drug deactivation and disposal pouches to a dozen counties hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.More >>
Authorities allege that a Pennsylvania woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then threw buckets of urine on him to extinguish the flames.More >>
A prosecutor's investigation into the suicide of an 8-year-old Ohio boy whose mother says he was bullied at school has been closed, with no action expected.More >>
State police and a coroner are investigating the decomposing body of a man found near the shore of an eastern Pennsylvania river.More >>
A woman accused of modeling at a suburban Pittsburgh strip mall while wearing nothing but thigh-high stockings and high heel shoes will face charges in Allegheny County Court.More >>
Police are searching for four young men who went missing in a period of about a week in Pennsylvania.More >>
Using a breathing device to treat sleep apnea may help you get a good night's rest, but it might not lower your risk of dying from a stroke or heart condition, a new analysis suggests.More >>
Expectant mothers have been warned for years to avoid cigarettes. Now researchers report another reason to follow that advice: Teens and young adults whose mothers smoked during pregnancy may be more likely to break the law and be antisocial.More >>
Lifestyle counseling could help protect the long-term heart health of adults who aren't yet at high risk for heart attack and stroke, a panel of medical experts says.More >>
It's worked wonders for men battling erectile dysfunction, and now early research suggests that Viagra -- when added to artery-opening stents -- might cut a patient's odds for clots.More >>
Could a pregnant woman's craving for sugar-sweetened drinks put her child at risk for being overweight later in life?More >>
Probiotic supplements may not protect babies from catching colds or stomach bugs in day care, a new clinical trial suggests.More >>
Summer is the time when everyone dives into yard work and takes family vacations. But all that time spent bending, lifting and traveling can strain your back, spine experts say.More >>
Here's news to perk up your day: Drinking coffee might help you live a little longer, two new studies suggest.More >>
Backyard barbecues are a seasonal staple, but summer heat makes it extra important to keep food safety in mind.More >>
Most people don't like talking about dying, especially their own death. But it's important to let your loved ones know how you'd like your medical care handled when your "time" comes.More >>
