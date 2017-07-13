Report: Warren store owner run over trying to stop hair extensio - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Report: Warren store owner run over trying to stop hair extension shoplifters

Chang Hall is recovering from injuries received while trying to stop shoplifters Chang Hall is recovering from injuries received while trying to stop shoplifters
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren police are investigating a report from a woman who says she was run over by two people who shoplifted hair extensions from a beauty shop at 233 SW Main Ave in Warren.

The call came in as a pedestrian accident, but when officers arrived shortly before 5 pm Wednesday they discovered the Dub City Beauty store had been robbed.

Store owner Arnold Hall told police the two women were in the store for about 10 to 15 minutes before he noticed one woman was hiding hair extensions.

Hall said his wife, Chang Hall, attempted to stop the women at the door and was punched in the stomach.

Once outside the store, the women got into a car.

When Mrs. Hall stood behind the vehicle to prevent it from leaving, the driver put the car in reverse, knocking over Mrs. Hall and backing over her ankle, according to a police report.

Mrs. Hall describes the getaway car as a white or gray Chevy possibly with out of state plates.

Police plan to review surveillance video in the hope of identifying the suspects.

Chang Hall was taken to St. Joseph Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

