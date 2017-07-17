Warren police investigating possible drive-by shooting

Police are looking for clues as to who shot a man in a Warren Sunday night in a possible drive-by shooting.

Early reports indicated a man was shot in his foot outside a house on Burton Street.

Callers who saw the man told police he was hopping down the street and bleeding badly from his foot.

According to the call log, witnesses saw a vehicle speeding down the road right after hearing shots fired.

Police say the victim never saw the shooter.

This is a developing story.