Warren police investigating possible drive-by shooting

By Christine Holmes, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Police are looking for clues as to who shot a man in a Warren Sunday night in a possible drive-by shooting. 

Early reports indicated a man was shot in his foot outside a house on Burton Street. 

Callers who saw the man told police he was hopping down the street and bleeding badly from his foot. 

According to the call log, witnesses saw a vehicle speeding down the road right after hearing shots fired.

Police say the victim never saw the shooter. 

This is a developing story. Continue to check WFMJ.com and watch 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

